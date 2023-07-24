Input sought on changes to postal processing center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A review of the U.S. Postal Service processing and distribution center in Augusta is supporting a business case for keeping it open as a local processing center, according to the federal agency.

The review was launched to evaluate moving some of the mail processing operations from Augusta to the new Atlanta center, according to the agency.

The initial results of the review support the business case for keeping the Augusta facility open and modernizing it as a local processing center, the agency said.

It would be a critical node in connecting mail to the new Atlanta facility. Additionally, the business case supports transferring some mail processing operations to the Atlanta facility, according to the agency.

The public can weigh in at a meeting from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 9. at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center downtown.

Details of the study will be discussed, and the community can offer feedback.

A summary of the report will be posted on usps.com on Aug. 2, and written comments can be submitted at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-augusta-ga through Aug. 24. The public’s input will be considered prior to a final decision.

The agency says it will continue to work closely with its unions and management associations throughout the review process.

