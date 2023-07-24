Hoover Police will hold news conference to provide update on Carlee Russell case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a Hoover, Alabama resident, was reported missing July 13. Below is a timeline of the events of Carlee’s missing persons case.

The Hoover Police Department will hold a news conference today at 4 p.m. to provide an update in the Carlee Russell case.



Wednesday - 4:31 p.m. Update: Angela Harris, the mother of Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped and killed in 2019, posted on Facebook thanking all those who had reached out to her following the Carlee Russell investigation update.

Wednesday - 4:04 p.m. Update: Hoover Police released Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch from night of July 13. Listen to it in its entirety below.

Hoover Police release Carlee Russell's 911 call to dispatch from night of July 13

Wednesday - 3:38 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department held a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the Frank and Pam Barefield Training Center.

“Let me say upfront, this investigation is not over,” said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. “We are still working this case and we will be working this case until we uncover every piece of evidence that helps us account for the 49 hours that Carlee Russell was missing. However, for the public interest, and in some cases, public fear, that this story has generated, we owe it to our citizens to tell them the facts that we have uncovered. So, I will give you the facts that we know today.”

Chief Derzis described the investigation as ongoing but say that police do not believe there is an active threat to the public related to this case. He said investigators have not been able to verify parts of Carlee’s initial statement about her disappearance.

Detectives continue analyzing data from Carlee’s cell phone that was left behind at the scene. Data on Carlee’s cell phone, including her Life360 app, shows that she traveled 600 yards in her vehicle while she was on the phone with 911 stating that she was following a child. “600 yards,” said Cheif Derzis. “That is six football fields straight. 600 yards.”

Chief Derzis also said part of that data includes several internet searches and the days leading up to her disappearance that police think are relevant to this case.

Carlee’s Internet Searches

July 11 at 7:30 a.m. – the term “do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?” was searched.

July 13 at 1:03 a.m. – the day of Carlee’s disappearance – the term “how to take money from a register without being caught” was searched.

July 13 at 2:13 a.m. – the day of her disappearance – the term “Birmingham bus station” was searched.

July 13 at 2:35 a.m . – a search for a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville was conducted with a departure date of July 13.

July 13 at 12:10 p.m. – a search for the movie “Taken”, a film about an abduction, was conducted.

There were two searches on the computer at Carlee’s place of employment, including one regarding the maximum age of an Amber Alert.

There were other searches on Carlee’s phone that appeared to shed some light on her mindset, but out of respect for her privacy, Hoover Police will not be releasing the content of those searches at this time.

Events Leading Up to Disappearance

Police say on July 13 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Carlee left work from a business at The Summit. Surveillance video from her place of employment shows Carlee concealed a dark colored bath robe, a roll of toilet paper and other items belonging to the business prior to her departure.

Police say Carlee ordered food from Tazikis at the Colonnade and traveled there. She then traveled to Target on Highway 280 where she purchased granola bars and Cheez-It. From there, she remained in the parking lot at that shopping center until 9:21 p.m. when she then drove to I-459. Carlee communicated on her cell phone to individuals known to her on her path of travel up to the point of calling 911 at 9:34 p.m.

The Hoover 911 center received a second call from Carlee’s mother stating that a relative was on the phone with Carlee and heard Carlee scream and then they had an open phone line. Hoover PD arrived on the scene within five minutes of being dispatched.

Officers located Carlee’s wig and cell phone in the grass near the vehicle. Her purse was located on the front seat of her vehicle with her Apple Watch inside the purse. The food she ordered from Tazikis was also in the car. The items she purchased from Target, as well as the items taken from her place of employment, were not in the vehicle nor were they located anywhere around the scene.

The Search for Carlee

Hoover Police deployed all their available assets to search for Carlee. Additional resources were called in including Hoover’s drone unit, crime scene investigators and detectives.

Throughout the day on Friday, July 14, officers from surrounding local and federal agencies assisted Hoover police in finding Carlee. Officers returned to the scene on 459 to conduct a thorough live search for evidence.

K9 teams from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to check for any sign of Carlee, the child that she claimed to see, and anything else that could be considered evidence in this case. Those searches all turned up empty. The community, including Carlee’s family and friends, began looking everywhere to find any trace of Carlee throughout the day Friday and again on Saturday, yielding nothing.

Carlee’s Return Home

At 10:44 p.m. on July 15, the Hoover 911 center received a call from Carlee’s residence saying that she returned home on foot.

In subsequent investigations, surveillance footage showed Carlee walking down the sidewalk alone prior to arriving at her residence where she was conscious and speaking with paramedics when she was transported to UAB.

Carlee’s Statement to Police

Detectives were able to obtain a brief statement from Carlee prior to being treated and released.

In the statement, Carlee told detectives that while traveling down the interstate, she saw a baby walking down the side of the road and called 911.

Carlee said when she got out of her vehicle to check on the child, a man came out of the trees and mumbled that he was there to check on the baby. She claimed that the man then picked her up and she screamed.

She told detectives the male was a white man with orange hair with a big bald spot on the back.

She stated that he then made her go over a fence and claimed that he forced her into a car and the next thing she remembers is being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

Carlee stated that the male was with a female, however, she never saw the female – she could only hear her voice. She also told detectives that she could hear a baby crying.

Carlee said she was able to escape the 18-wheeler and fled on foot – only to be captured again and was put in a car. She claims she was blindfolded but was not tied up because the captors said they did not want to leave impressions on her wrists.

She said that the man and woman took her into a house and made her get undressed. She believes they took pictures of her, but she does not remember them having any physical or sexual contact.

Carlee stated the next day she woke up and was fed cheese crackers by the female. She said the woman played with her hair but could not remember anything else. At some point, she was put back into a vehicle. She claims she was able to escape while she was in the West Hoover area. Carlee told detectives she ran through a lot of woods until she came out near her residence.

During the interview, detectives noted that Carlee had a small injury to her lip, and she claimed that her head was hurting. She also had a tear in her shirt. Detectives also noted that she had $107 cash in her right sock.

Out of respect for Carlee and her family, detectives did not press for additional information during this interview and made plans to speak with her in detail after giving her time to rest.

Hoover Police say they’ve asked to interview Carlee a second time but have not been granted that request.

“As you can see, there are many questions left to be answered but only Carlee can provide those answers,” said Chief Derzis. “What we can say is we have been unable to verify Carlee’s original statement to investigators and we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to public safety related to this particular case.”

The Hoover Police Department held a news conference on the Carlee Russell case.

Hoover Police Department held Wednesday news conference on Carlee Russell case

Tuesday - 9 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department released new details in their investigation of what happened between Carlee Russell’s disappearance last Thursday night, July 13, and her return home Saturday night, July 15.

Among the new details, police say after leaving the Colonnade Thursday, she went to Target on Highway 280 and purchased snack food that wasn’t found in her car when they found it on the side of Interstate 459.

Police also say they have found no evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate.

We’re told surveillance video from Carlee’s neighborhood shows her walking alone down a sidewalk before getting to her home.

Police also say when first responders arrived at her home, she was conscious and speaking to them when they arrived.

Hoover PD says they are waiting for a chance to get a second interview with Carlee.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. WBRC will carry this press conference live on WBRC FOX6, WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and all WBRC social media platforms.

Tuesday - 4:10 Update: Carlee’s mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell released the following statement:

“On behalf of Carlee Russell and her family we first want to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all your prayers, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and all the numerous acts of kindness shown to us. We asked God to perform and He did. We understand and appreciate the sincere concern, however, we would like the public to understand a few things. First and foremost, Carlee’s physical and mental well being is our immediate concern. This has been a traumatic experience for Carlee and secondly for our family.

Secondly, this is an outstanding investigation and we have fully cooperated with authorities from the onset and will continue to so.

Carlee has given detectives her statement and hopefully they are pursuing her abductor. It will be up to law enforcement to determine what information they want to release and when they want to release this information as to not compromise the investigation.

Further we understand there are some questions about the reward donations through CrimeStoppers. It is my understanding from information I received when the reward was set up that any donations received that were not used for the reward would be returned to each donor.

Lastly, when we initially asked for the help of the public in searching and praying for Carlee’s safe return, we asked for sincere prayers not prayers or support that came with strings or entitlement.

We have not created nor authorized any Gofundme accounts nor solicited money from anyone.

Please understand our mental state and the anguish we have just experienced and that Carlee is still dealing with and understand that no matter how many demands or false narratives that are produced we will not be bullied into doing anything that will compromise our daughter’s mental well being or the investigation.

Also, we will not entertain the negative social media comments with a response so you find someone to do it. God has been too good to us and brought our daughter safely home and we will not participate in allowing this moment to be tainted.

There is one terrible and heartless hoax we want to address out of several. I received a text at some point from someone claiming to be Carlee and that she was at the Red Roof Inn. However, when my family went there and knocked doors and looked for her and there was no indication Carlee was there nor that she had ever been there. Any further questions or comments about the case will need to be directed to Hoover Police or the ABI.”

Tuesday - 3:15 p.m. Update: C. Stuart Rome, Owner of Woodhouse Spa Birmingham, released the following statement:

“In response the many inquiries Woodhouse Spa Birmingham has received over the past several days regarding the Carlee Russell case, we offer the following:

Our greatest concern has always been the well-being of Carlee and her safe return. Woodhouse Spa employees have been deeply impacted by the events that transpired, but are now ecstatic with the news of Carlee’s return home. Our employees worked extremely hard through very tough times keeping guests happy while dealing with the fact that their co-worker was missing. We’ve been working with the Hoover Police Department since Friday morning, the morning following Carlee’s disappearance, in order to come up with any information that would help the investigation. Everything we uncovered is in the possession of the Hoover Police Department. We understand the investigation is in a very sensitive state and do not want to release any details that could jeopardize the investigation. Leaks, both true and untrue, can have a devastating impact on any investigation.

We understand there are many posts on social media claiming certain information to be true. Some items are factual while others are not. Please rest assured that the Hoover Police Department is working around the clock to bring this case to conclusion.

We have great confidence in the investigators and expect a resolution soon.”

Monday - 6:15 p.m. Update: Hoover PD is continuing to investigate and look at the “numerous pieces of evidence” that have been collected. In their statement, Hoover PD referred to this being “a tedious process”.

There is no evidence that Carlee Russell was followed after she ordered food from the Colonnade and it appears she was alone during that period, according to investigators.

They also found that Carlee Russell communicated with people she knew prior to making her 911 call at 9:34 p.m. In her call with 911 and a relative she relayed that she had seen a male toddler in a diaper on the side of I-459. This call still remains the only report of a child on the interstate.

It is believed that Carlee Russell went missing sometime after 9:36 p.m.

Sunday - 2:17 p.m. Update: Hoover PD released new details regarding the return of Carlee Russell. “Since the time of the 911 call at 9:34 p.m. July 13, the Hoover Police Department has expended every available resource into locating Carlee, and we celebrate with the Russell family on her safe return at approximately 10:44 p.m. on July 15.”

Hoover police say they have worked to retrace Carlee’s actions from the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911 and they say they are working on completing that task. At this point in the investigation, investigators have not been able to locate anyone with Carlee from the time she left The Colonnade until the 911 call was made.

According to a press release from the Hoover PD, at 10:44 p.m. on July 15, the Hoover 911 center received a call from Carlee’s residence that she had returned home on foot. Hoover Police and Fire responded to the residence where Carlee was located. She was immediately transported by the Hoover Fire Department to UAB Hospital to be evaluated and was treated and released. Detectives responded to the residence and to UAB to take an initial statement from Carlee. The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days. During the initial portion of the investigation detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee’s steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case.

Traffic camera footage is still being analyzed as part of the investigation in conjunction with the 911 call to accurately determine the timeframe of the events. The 911 Carlee made remains the only timely report of a child on I-459.

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. Update: Talitha Robinson-Russell, Carlee’s mother, released a statement on social media.

Sunday - 11:49 a.m. Update: Carlee’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, released a statement on social media.

*Note - this post has been deleted.

Carlee Russell's boyfriend post on social media (@tee_sims289/Instagram)

Sunday - 1:05 a.m. Update: WBRC FOX6 News interviewed Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis after the return of missing 25-year-old Carlee. Click here to read the story.

Saturday - 11:30 p.m. Update: Per the Hoover Police Department, the Hoover 911 center received a call at 10:45 p.m. that Carlee had returned home to her residence. Hoover Police and Fire responded to the scene to evaluate Carlee and transported her to UAB Hospital for more evaluation. More details will be provided when they become available.

Saturday - 11:09 p.m. Update: WBRC has confirmed through Angela Harris that Carlee has been found alive and taken to UAB Hospital.

Saturday - 2:36 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department has released an additional photo of Carlee that may accurately depict her current appearance.

Carlee Russell (Hoover Police Department)

Saturday - 11:25 a.m. Update: According to CrimeStoppers, the reward for information on the case has been increased to $55,000. Her family also said that no GoFundMe donations are needed. Instead, they are requesting that all donations be made to Crime Stoppers for the family.

Friday - 9:45 p.m. Update: WBRC has obtained traffic camera video from Interstate 459 at mile marker 11.7 from the time period it is believed that Carlee disappeared.

Friday - 4:42 p.m. Update: WBRC was told searchers will meet at the Hoover Met at 8 a.m. Saturday to continue efforts locating Carlee.

Missing flyer of Carlee Russell (WBRC Video)

Friday - 4:09 p.m. Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officially issues a ‘MISSING PERSON ADVISORY’

Friday - 2:18 p.m. Update: Family and friends held a vigil Friday afternoon in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community to gather, pray, and keep Carlee in the community’s thoughts. The vigil was open to the public.



Pictures from Vigil for Carlee Russell

Vigil for Carlee Russell held in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community (WBRC FOX6 News)

Vigil for Carlee Russell held in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community (WBRC FOX6 News)

Friday - 1 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department held a news conference regarding the case of 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell who was possibly abducted on I-459. You can watch it below.



HPD News conference: Carlee Russell case

Friday - 4:46 a.m.: Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old Black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds was reported missing July 13. Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes. Carlee has a scripture tattoo on the back of her shoulder that says “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13 (Josheka Mosley)

Police say Carlee got off work last night at around 8:20 p.m. from a business at The Summit and is believed to have stopped to pick up food from a restaurant at The Colonnade before traveling toward Hoover on I-459 where she stopped near mile marker 11 between the Galleria flyover and Exit 10.

The family says they are staying positive and trusting God their daughter will be brought home safely.

Talitha Russell said the last time she spoke with her daughter Carlee was around 9:18 Thursday night when she left Taziki’s after picking up food and was headed home.

Hoover Police say around 9:30 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on I-459 South near mile marker 11 who reported she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate.

After calling 911, Russell stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise...background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” said Talitha Russell.

Authorities found Carlee’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. Carlee’s mom said since her wig came off, Carlee’s hair will be braided down to her scalp. Authorities were unable to find her or a child in the area. Hoover Police have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

Carlee’s mom said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of Carlee’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely, said Talitha Russell.

Carlee Russell and family. (Source: Family)

Carlee Russell (Talitha Russell)

Carlee Russell (Talitha Russell)

WBRC’s Jonathan Skinner spoke with Russell’s family Friday morning. That interview is below:

Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

