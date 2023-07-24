Grovetown mayor settles lawsuit over firing by Waynesboro

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown’s mayor has settled his lawsuit against the city of Waynesboro over being fired from his police job in what he says was retaliation for pointing out the waste and misuse of funds.

The former major with the Waynesboro Police Department claimed in the February 2022 lawsuit that he started suspecting in early September 2021 that money collected by the Waynesboro Municipal Court was missing, according to the lawsuit.

He asked his supervisor, Police Chief Willie Burley, to request that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into the matter, but the city refused, according to the lawsuit.

READ THE SETTLEMENT:

Burley agreed to let an outside consultant from the city of Grovetown conduct some free training on municipal court best practices.

Jones reported on Sept. 17, 2021, that he could not account for $64,000 then on Sept. 27 said he could not account for $144,000 in 2020 and 2021.

Upon review, it was determined that some but not all of the funds could be accounted for, according to the lawsuit.

The Waynesboro City Council determined the unaccounted for funds were nothing to be worried about, according to the lawsuit.

In October 2021, Burley fired Jones in what his lawsuit calls direct retaliation for bringing the noncompliance to his supervisor’s attention.

The settlement agreement calls for Jones and his attorneys to get $300,000, including $4,500 in back wages and the remainder for compensatory and other damages.

Under the agreement, the city says it will seek to have the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council amend its records to show no involuntary termination of Jones. He also agrees not to seek re-employment with the city.

