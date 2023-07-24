Submit Photos/Videos
Gas price increases in Ga., S.C. outpace national trend

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices have spiked in the past several days in both Georgia and South Carolina, but only budged a little nationally, according to AAA.

Georgia’s gas price Monday is averaging $3.37 per gallon, up from $3.28 a week earlier. That’s still down drastically from the price of $3.90 per gallon a year ago.

Meanwhile, gas is averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday in South Carolina, up from $3.16 a week earlier but down from $3.88 a year earlier.

Prices Monday in Augusta are averaging $3.40 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week earlier, while prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $3.56, up from $3.28 a week earlier.

The increase wasn’t nearly as sharp at the national level, going from $3,57 per gallon a week ago to $3.60 Monday.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said hurricanes and other factors could change the pattern.

“With gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end,” he said.

