Family Dollar theft suspect accused of chasing manager, pulling gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a woman who’s accused of trying to shoplift at a Family Dollar, then chasing the manager who tried to stop her and brandishing a gun.

Lashonda Lynch, 34, was being held Monday in Richmond County jail on charges of criminal attempt-felony, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and theft by taking, according to jail records.

She was arrested after a deputy was sent between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday to the store at 3211 Old McDuffie Road.

The store manager told the deputy a woman bought a box of graham crackers, then took the bag containing her purchase and began to shoplift.

The manager said the woman took her bag and walked through the food section, placing items in it. The manager tried to stop the woman from walking out, asking to see her receipt. When the woman refused to show her a receipt and tried to walk out the doors, the manager grabbed the bag of items.

The woman started chasing the manager around the store, knocking items off the shelf and “swinging, pushing and pulling” to try to get the bag of items back, according to the deputy.

The manager gave the woman the graham crackers and her receipt but kept the stolen items, which included a cellphone and some groceries, according to the deputy.

Less than a minute later, the woman walked back into the store holding a black semiautomatic handgun by her waist in her right hand, according to the deputy.

The deputy said the woman walked behind the cash registers and tried to take the bag of items again, saying, “You wanna die about it?” and, “You want me to shoot you?”

The manager still wouldn’t hand over the stolen items.

The deputy said another woman then came in and told the armed woman, “We have to go, we have to get out of here,” while trying to push her out the door.

The suspect dropped the handgun twice while walking out, according to the deputy.

The manager followed the two women outside, and the suspect pointed the handgun at the manager, according to the deputy.

Authorities got a description and tag number of the getaway vehicle, and Lynch was arrested after the case was turned over to investigators, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.