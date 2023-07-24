Submit Photos/Videos
Early voting begins for Aiken’s mayoral election

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting for Aiken’s primary mayoral election started Monday.

Incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon is one of three currently running in the race.

“First elected in 2015, Mayor Rick Osbon is a proven leader with practical experience who offers a businesslike approach to government with a focus on economic development and jobs, while preserving the rich history and community that make Aiken an extraordinary place to live and raise a family,” according to his website.

6 months into term, Augusta mayor talks to News 12

Teddy Miller says on her website, “I have been an experienced and successful Aiken businesswoman for 30 years. I am the founder and operator of two restaurants and a catering business: Stop Light Deli, It’s All Good deli and catering. I have proven experience in leading a team, managing large projects, budgeting, negotiations, and engaging with the public. This experience required critical thinking and problem solving skills.”

Kathryn Wade says, “I want to protect the charm of our city. Over-development and wrong development are both detrimental. While I understand that we must have a strong tax base to sustain our infrastructure, we need to think about where we want to be in 50 years. Choosing the right projects and development are a must to maintain what makes Aiken so special.”

Visit each website to learn more about the candidates.

The primary election is scheduled for August 8.

