Dozens turn out for It’s OK to be Different Bowling Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a sea of green at Bowlero on Saturday, filled with bowlers wearing shirts that read ‘It’s OK to be different’.

It’s a simple saying, but the meaning behind it has kept the Exceptional Bowling League in action since the 1960s. The league holds competitions for adults with exceptionalities or disabilities.

“Back in 1960, there was very little that was available for people with disabilities to do in this area. So it was one of the first organizations that allowed people to have some where they could come with people like them that were challenged. So it’s important to keep that alive,” said Judith Gilliland, the event organizer.

For the past couple of years, parents, families and friends have raised money to support 50 percent of every bowlers fee. The fee ends up eclipsing $1,000 a month.

It’s been hard to keep up. With the ‘It’s OK to be different’ tournament, the community is heling move that 50 percent to 100, so that no bowler has to pay.

