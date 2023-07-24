Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dozens turn out for It’s OK to be Different Bowling Tournament

It's Ok to be different
It's Ok to be different(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a sea of green at Bowlero on Saturday, filled with bowlers wearing shirts that read ‘It’s OK to be different’.

It’s a simple saying, but the meaning behind it has kept the Exceptional Bowling League in action since the 1960s. The league holds competitions for adults with exceptionalities or disabilities.

“Back in 1960, there was very little that was available for people with disabilities to do in this area. So it was one of the first organizations that allowed people to have some where they could come with people like them that were challenged. So it’s important to keep that alive,” said Judith Gilliland, the event organizer.

For the past couple of years, parents, families and friends have raised money to support 50 percent of every bowlers fee. The fee ends up eclipsing $1,000 a month.

It’s been hard to keep up. With the ‘It’s OK to be different’ tournament, the community is heling move that 50 percent to 100, so that no bowler has to pay.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thomas Belote
Windsor remains identified; victim died from gunshot wounds
Crime scene tape
Suspect charged in North Augusta fatal hit-and-run
Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale
Jessica Sapp
Bond granted in deadly shootout at Augusta biker clubhouse
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
2 denied bond in teen’s killing at Augusta convenience store

Latest News

Jayden
Grant Me Hope: Jayden likes basketball, drawing and more
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Summer season brings festivals, fun to the Augusta region
Laura Warren
One on One with Richard Rogers | A Place to Dream
Susan Everett is the executive director of the Red Cross in Augusta.
One on One with Richard Rogers | Red Cross Heroes Breakfast