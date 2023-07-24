Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies seek suspect in Augusta kidnapping, aggravated sodomy case

By Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of kidnapping and aggravated sodomy.

Branden Lee Chalker, 34, is wanted in connection to an incident that happened on July 22 on the 200 Block of Windsong Circle in Augusta.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information, contact Investigator Brian Manecke, or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706- 821-1020 or 706- 821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.

