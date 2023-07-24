Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hot, mostly dry for the upcoming work week. Highs seasonal to above average.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mainly dry conditions are expected for the upcoming work week, as the upper-level trough that has kept temperatures mild for the past couple of days retreats to the north and is replaced by hotter temperatures moving in from the west. This pattern change will also result in very slim rain chances Monday through Thursday.

High temperatures will be near to slightly above average Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; however, lower-than-average humidity will allow morning lows to dip into the middle to upper 60s, so humidity will not be as oppressive as it can be this time of year.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for scattered afternoon and evening storms to return Friday, and into next weekend. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in the lower 70s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will return about average in the lower to middle 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale
Preston and Tanesha Cobb
‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center
Patricia Peterson
Missing 84-year-old from south Augusta found
John Thomas Belote
Windsor remains identified; victim died from gunshot wounds
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after 3-vehicle accident in Edgefield County

Latest News

Emily's 11pm Forecast
weather
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
weather
Emily's 6pm Forecast
Scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening, hotter and mainly dry for the upcoming week.
7/23/2023 Morning Weather Update