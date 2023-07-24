CSRA donors make sure kids have supplies for school

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One more school supply drive came this weekend – right before some students are going back to class.

SRP Park encouraged guests to donate towards this year’s Stuff the Bus drive.

Organizers with the Greenjackets say they teamed up with SRP Federal Credit Union and Wow Internet to get the ball rolling on Sunday.

They say all school supplies donated will go toward the United Way of the CSRA.

One guy who brought in some supplies says he felt motivated to come out-- because you’re helping people which includes family or educators.

“My son is a teacher in Bluffton High School and Hilton Head Christian. And every year, they end up having to pay out $7,000 or $8,000 or more because of the budgets and things of that nature,” said John Houpt.

He says if you couldn’t make it out to SRP Park, he highly encourages you to contact the schools or other families, just to ask what they need.

More back-to-school events

The Richmond County Health Department is hosting screenings and vaccine requirements for rising seventh- and 11th-graders. Screenings and vaccines will be available at both Richmond County Health Department locations:

950 Laney Walker Blvd.

2420 Windsor Spring Road

Here is a list of upcoming school supply drives in the CSRA:

JULY 25

Warren County Back-to-School Bash from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hillvue Heights Church.

JULY 28

Grovetown Back-to-School Bash is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Their goal is to not only pass out school supplies and free haircuts but also give out shoes.

Hancock County Board of Commissioners and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will sponsor a giveaway at the sheriff’s office at noon.

JULY 29

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., DJ King Kong ENT will give away 300 backpacks to children from grades K-12 at Bernie Ward Community Center in Augusta.

Commissioner Francine Scott will host a back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at May Park Community Center. It’s open to all students.

CSRA Mega Back to School Giveaway will have 5,000 bookbags for K-12 students at Good Shepherd Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AUG. 5

Fit 4 School will provide free school supplies and haircuts to students from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the James Brown Arena.



