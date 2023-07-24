Submit Photos/Videos
Compass for Hope celebrates the life of Brantley Griffin

By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local family is given a big surprise from the Compass for Hope for a teen who would’ve graduated high school this year.

The charitable organization shared new shower trailer in honor of Brantley Griffin.

Back in 2019, the 14-year-old Griffin died from a head injury when fireworks started to explode nearby, and people jumped from a dock at the lake near Sankin Road.

Compass for Hope then dedicated their shower trailer in Brantley’s honor with dozens of pics as a surprise to the family, as he would’ve graduated high school this year if he were still here.

Compass for Hope also recently passed more than 300 showers given to those who are homeless earlier this month.

Leader Mike Garrison for put this special shout together for the boy missed and loved by many.

