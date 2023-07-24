Breaking the cycle: Biker group reaches out to homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local bike group uses prayer and food to help those in need on Washington Road every weekend.

They are meeting these folks where they are, giving them the little things in life we often take for granted.

“We’re gonna have to go places that most people are uncomfortable going to, to reach the lost,” said Jim Fulmer, who was at Interstate 20 and Washinton Road on Sunday with the Repented Motorcycle Ministry.

The group meets at the same location every Sunday - beside the Raceway gas station at Washington Road and Interstate 20. It’s an intersection where many homeless people gather – and one where deputies are trying to clear out trespassers .

When the motorcycle group is there, they have food, tents and a helping hand to hold.

“It could be any, any one of us, any one of us could be put in their situation, whether we think we could or not,” Fulmer said.

Also there from the ministry on Sunday was Kari Cliett.

“Two weeks ago, I was out here with these folks. So I know them by name. Of course, I was out here by choice,” Cliett said.

She stayed across the street from where she now serves - back with her mother and daughters.

“We didn’t have a car. So we would walk to go get food. And we would see all the other people out here that were less fortunate than us. And it made us want to come out here when we could and help them,” said Jayla Skeen, from the ministry.

Fulmer said: “If it needs to be moved, we’ll move it somewhere else. … The way I see it is if they run them off from here, they’re going somewhere else, they’re still going to be hungry, they’re still gonna be thirsty, they’re still gonna be out here on the streets regardless.”

It’s a situation many here know too well.

“I myself didn’t realize just how many people needed this. And how many people needed somebody to care. Somebody to want to feed them and pray with them,” said Tammy Self from the ministrtry.

Sometimes that’s all the help one needs.

“Sometimes we had to put ourselves in an uncomfortable situation, in order to make sure that somebody else was comfortable just for a minute,” Fulmer said.

A minute is all it takes to change a life.

“I once was a hopeless dopehead. Now I am a dopeless hope head. It feels great. Now I’m happy. It feels so good to be alive,” Cliett said.

