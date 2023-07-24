Augusta-area defendants face prison for federal gun offenses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local defendants have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.

Local defendants recently adjudicated on federal firearms charges include:

Marshall Lee Cushman , 39, of Augusta, was sentenced to 180 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent retrieved a rifle from an Avera, Ga., residence in September 2021, and Cushman admitted leaving the gun there. Cushman has multiple prior felony convictions.

Taipai La’Don Brewer, 43, of Augusta, was sentenced to 37 months in prison and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brewer in July 2022 after finding a pistol and drugs in his car during a traffic stop as part of the Operation Grace investigation of gang-related crimes in the Augusta area.

Trevor Elijah Walker , 24, of Augusta, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County deputies were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Walker in November 2019 when he ran away, dropping a pistol as he fled.

Terrance Webster Dunn , 32, of Augusta, was sentenced to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunn was arrested in October 2022 when deputies investigated a report of a man riding a bike in a shopping center parking lot, taking photos of himself while holding a pistol and found Dunn with a pistol in his waistband. Dunn was on federal supervised release at the time of his arrest for a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Devonte Malik Jorame, 25, of Aiken, S.C., was sentenced to 28 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County deputies arrested Jorame in June 2022 after finding a pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop as part of Operation Grace. Jorame has prior state criminal convictions for domestic violence and gun possession.

The cases are prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

In the past four years, more than 835 defendants have been federally prosecuted in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony. That charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

