8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 8-year-old was pulled over by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after driving her mom’s car on Furys Ferry Road.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and Evans to Locks Road on Monday.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to the incident report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

This comes after a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to a hospital on Wednesday.

