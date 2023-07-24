1 dead after two-vehicle accident in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after a two-vehicle accident near Trenton and Johnston.

The Coroner confirms that 24-year-old Jamarquious Tompkins of Trenton died after being involved in an accident at the intersection of SC-191 and Old Plank Road.

While details are unclear on how the accident happened and who else is involved, the Coroner says Tompkins was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center where he died at 7:18 p.m.

While we’re still waiting to hear back from the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

