Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday night at the Tiger Express in Allendale.

The Fairfax Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office and SLED also arrived on scene.

Police say both victims died from their injuries and one suspect is in custody.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Additional information is expected to be released by SLED as we work to learn more about this investigation.

