Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday night at the Tiger Express in Allendale.

The Fairfax Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office and SLED also arrived on scene.

Police say both victims died from their injuries and one suspect is in custody.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Additional information is expected to be released by SLED as we work to learn more about this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Suspect charged in hit-and-run of 50-year-old woman found dead on Old Edgefield Road
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Wendy Lane human remains identified; victim died from gunshot wounds
Jessica Sapp
Bond granted in deadly shootout at Augusta biker clubhouse
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
2 denied bond in teen’s killing at Augusta convenience store
The July 20 storm broke off this tree at the trunk on Palmetto Drive in Augusta.
Storm leaves debris across CSRA; more high winds may be ahead

Latest News

A Georgia couple gets a special wedding thanks to nurses at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors...
‘Love stronger than ever’: Couple gets married at JMS Burn Center
Nurses and staff at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital helped one couple get married
Doctors Hospital nurses plan a special wedding
The targeted initiative aims to ensure that every home in the Crawford Avenue neighborhood is...
Augusta firefighters conduct smoke alarm blitz
weather
Emily's 6pm Forecast