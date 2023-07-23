Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mother Emanuel breaks ground on Emanuel 9 Memorial

Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as dedicating their wholly restored pipe organ.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as dedicating their wholly restored pipe organ.

The memorial honors the nine victims and five survivors of the racist mass shooting that took place at a Bible study at the church on June 18, 2015.

The shooting claimed the lives of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41, who was also a state senator; Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54; Ethel Lance, 70; the Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49; Tywanza Sanders, 26; the Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; the Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45; Myra Thompson, 59; and Susie Jackson, 87.

The forthcoming memorial will feature a courtyard with two fellowship benches facing each other. At the center of the courtyard, a marble fountain with the names of the Emanuel Nine will be featured.

Phase II of the memorial will include a survivors’ garden, with access by a pathway from the courtyard. It will be surrounded by six stone benches, symbolizing the five survivors as well as the church.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allendale (S.C.) Police Department
Two people dead, one in custody after shooting in Allendale
Preston and Tanesha Cobb
‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center
John Thomas Belote
Windsor remains identified; victim died from gunshot wounds
Patricia Peterson
Missing 84-year-old from south Augusta found
Crime scene tape
Suspect charged in North Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Compass For Hope remembers teen
The Augusta Fire Department organized a “blitz” over the weekend in the Crawford Avenue...
Rescuers deliver lifesaving smoke alarms to Augusta neighbors
Highland Springs Middle School may not be ready in time for the new school year.
Will Highland Springs school open on time? We’ll know today
One more school supply drive came this weekend – right before some students are going back to...
CSRA donors make sure kids have supplies for school
The Repented Motorcycle Ministry meets at the same location every Sunday - beside the Raceway...
Breaking the cycle: Biker group reaches out to homeless