Missing 84-year-old last seen in South Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for this woman
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for this woman
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 84-year-old last seen Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office says Patricia Peterson left the 3600 Block of Sturnidae Drive traveling in an unknown direction.

They say Peterson was last seen wearing a lavender shirt, black pants, and lavender shoes, is known to walk with a cane, and frequents the area of Camilla Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Peterson suffers from a bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

For any information concerning the whereabouts of Peterson, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

