Evans graduate Derrick Canteen returns annual kids football camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the past three years, cornerback Derrick Canteen returns home during the summer to host a kids camp for all ages.

This year is special.

It’s the first time he’s moved the camp from Evans High School in Columbia County to the Academy of Richmond County.

“When I was coming up at a certain point, I didn’t think it was possible to play division one football or in the NFL.”

His reason for the change, was to enact more change in his community.

“I’m from Columbia County, so I built such a strong fan base there. So I wanted to come to Richmond County to connect to some of their kids to while continue to invite Columbia County to come over to and just hit different markets.”

It’s the first stop of hopefully many.

“Each year, I kind of want to keep spreading out Keep going to different places within Augusta or to CSRA to impact different kids, because I just want to get everyone involved and just make everyone feel invited and inspired.”

It’s not only special because of the location change, but for what happened this off-season. Canteen departed Georgia Southern and entered the transfer portal.

This fall he’ll suit up in the burnt orange and maroon of Virginia Tech.

“They took me in, a lot of the coaches have been involved at Georgia Southern.”

No matter which field he steps on, or the jersey he wears, he’s living his dream and inspiring the next generation to do the same.

“I played in these recreations, in these middle schools, high school here, I used to train here at this field. So if I could do it, they could do it.”

