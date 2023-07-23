Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be another fairly cloudy and mild day overall with thunderstorms becoming possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will be a few degrees below average in the lower 90s with winds from the southwest at 4 to 9 mph. The early part of the day will be dry, then keep an eye out for scattered storms anytime after 2 p.m. until about midnight tonight. Storms will be scattered in nature, and everyone will not see rain, but the storms that do form have the potential to contain strong winds and small hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA in its Marginal (category 1 out of 5) Risk category for severe thunderstorms today.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the upcoming work week, as the upper level trough that has kept temperatures mild for the past couple of days retreats to the north and is replaced by hotter temperatures moving in from the west. This pattern change will also result in very slim rain chances Monday through Thursday.

High temperatures will be near to slightly above average Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; however, lower than average humidity will allow morning lows to dip into the middle to upper 60s, so humidity will not be as oppressive as it can be this time of year.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for scattered afternoon and evening storms to return Thursday, Friday, and headed into next weekend. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in lower 70s by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will return about average in the lower to middle 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will be several degrees below average this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

