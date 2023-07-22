Submit Photos/Videos
Wendy Lane human remains identified; victim died from gunshot wounds

Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Thumb print and magnifying glass.(MGN)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains found on Wendy Lane last week as 39-year-old John T. Belote of Graniteville.

On Friday, July 14, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an investigation after a body was found buried in the woods in the 300 block of Wendy Lane in the Windsor area of Aiken County.

Since then, three men were arrested and charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains in connection to this case.

Through DNA testing from the Coroner’s Office, they’re now saying the victim has been identified as 39- year-old John T. Belote of Graniteville, South Carolina.

Belote’s family says he was last seen June 28 around the Windsor and Graniteville area and had suspicions the body discovered was the 39-year-old’s.

The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy conducted in Newberry, South Carolina determined Belote’s cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

