McDuffie County baseball field set to see reconstructions

By Jada Walker
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A baseball field in McDuffie County is starting to see improvements after decades.

“Sweetwater Ball Park has kind of been the recreation centerpiece of our community for years, and quite frankly, we have not done a really good job of keeping that diamond shining,” said Jason Smith, Community Development Director for McDuffie County.

It’s time to make the diamond shine again with a new concession stand, scoreboard, and lights.

“It’s a 180-day project once we get there, and by early next year, we hope we will see a real difference in this area,” said Smith.

One local resident has hope for the project.

“I am excited about it. It has needed an upgrade for a good while now, and I am just finally happy to see something take place,” said Skipper Widener.

Widener has lived in McDuffie County for 50 years and has a lot of memories at the park.

“I spent a lot of my life out here on these fields, either coaching or watching games and watching my children play,” said Widener.

He hopes the reconstruction helps families in the community come together.

”I’m just hoping that family and community can get back together, and we all can meet up,” said Widener.

Smith also tells News 12 that the project is just the beginning of the complex.

“We have a master plan for this entire acreage, and it is much larger than the footprint now,” said Smith.

