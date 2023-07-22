Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring

A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement. (Source: WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A police department in Wisconsin says a former K-9 died this week just a short time after retiring.

According to the UW–Madison Police Department, K-9 Maya died suddenly on Friday after becoming very ill earlier in the morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the sudden passing of retired K-9 Maya,” the police department shared.

The department noted that Maya was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

Maya had just retired last month after serving in the Wisconsin police force for a decade.

Authorities said she answered the call more than 370 times during her career. Maya was also among the teams tasked with helping protect several leaders while they visited the community.

Officers called her more than just an accomplished K-9, saying she captured their hearts and was a beloved member of the police force.

“Thank you, Maya, for your tireless work keeping our community safe,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The July 20 storm broke off this tree at the trunk on Palmetto Drive in Augusta.
Storm leaves debris across CSRA; more high winds may be ahead
Swimming pool
2-year-old drowning victim loved ‘giving the best hugs and kisses’
Violent fugitive found in Columbia County
Violent Florida fugitive captured in Columbia County
Jessica Sapp
Bond granted in deadly shootout at Augusta biker clubhouse
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
2 denied bond in teen’s killing at Augusta convenience store

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
Crime scene tape
50-year-old woman found dead after hit-and-run on Old Edgefield Road
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street