Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

A bit cooler for the weekend. Chance of storms continues.
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High temperatures will be several degrees below average this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be from the west Saturday afternoon at 8 to 13 mph decreasing to 2 to 5 mph Saturday night.

Sunday will be another fairly cloudy day. The early part of the day will likely be dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible after about 3 p.m. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with light winds from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the upcoming work week due to lower humidity. After a relatively mild day Monday with below-average highs in the lower 90s, seasonably hot weather returns by midweek with highs in the middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Humidity will be unseasonably low during this time, so overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Rain chances will also be very, very slim.

Moisture increases toward the end of the week, so look for scattered afternoon and evening storms to make a return Thursday, Friday, and headed into next weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for Saturday, 7/22/2023.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The July 20 storm broke off this tree at the trunk on Palmetto Drive in Augusta.
Storm leaves debris across CSRA; more high winds may be ahead
Swimming pool
2-year-old drowning victim loved ‘giving the best hugs and kisses’
Jessica Sapp
Bond granted in deadly shootout at Augusta biker clubhouse
Violent fugitive found in Columbia County
Violent Florida fugitive captured in Columbia County
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
2 denied bond in teen’s killing at Augusta convenience store

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for...
7/22/2023 Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Severe risk is not as high Saturday as it's been the past few days - but still not zero. Stay...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Severe risk is not as high Saturday as it's been the past few days - but still not zero. Stay...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast