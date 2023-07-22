Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spotty showers are possible this morning across northern portions of the CSRA, but the best chance of storms will be during the hot afternoon and early evening hours. It will be on the cloudy sides at times for the weekend with a stalled frontal boundary over Georgia and South Carolina, and temperatures will be a bit milder this weekend as a result.

High temperatures will be several degrees below average this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be from the west Saturday afternoon at 8 to 13 mph decreasing to 2 to 5 mph Saturday night.

Sunday will be another fairly cloudy day. The early part of the day will likely be dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible after about 3 p.m. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with light winds from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the upcoming work week due to lower humidity. After a relatively mild day Monday with below average highs in the lower 90s, seasonably hot weather returns by midweek with highs in the middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Humidity will be unseasonably low during this time, so overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Rain chances will also be very, very slim.

Moisture increases toward the end of the week, so look for scattered afternoon and evening storms to make a return Thursday, Friday and headed into next weekend.

