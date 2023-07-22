Submit Photos/Videos
50-year-old woman found dead after hit-and-run on Old Edgefield Road

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a North Augusta woman.

Investigators say 50-year-old Angela K. Blackwell was found Saturday around 7:31 a.m. on the shoulder of the road in the 500 block of Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta.

Officials say she was walking south Friday night, July 21, around 8:44 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that continued driving without stopping.

The Coroner’s Office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety continue to investigate.

