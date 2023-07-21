Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Violent Florida fugitive found in Columbia County

Violent fugitive found in Columbia County
Violent fugitive found in Columbia County(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday night during a search for a violent fugitive from Florida.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is in custody.

No other information has been provided. News 12 is working to obtain more information.

MORE | 4 inmates enter pleas over deadly S.C. prison riot in 2018

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man
Augusta wreck blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car.
Augusta 4-vehicle crash blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens
McCormick Correctional Institution
Sex, smuggling and corruption at McCormick prison: 7 guards charged

Latest News

Crews removing trees from Palmetto Drive
Recent storm hits CSRA, causes damages
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
2-year-old drowns in Hephzibah neighborhood
Storm damage on July 20
Storms take down trees, knock out power across CSRA
Padded practice for CSRA schools
Local football teams hit the grass for padded practice in Augusta