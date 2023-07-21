Violent Florida fugitive found in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday night during a search for a violent fugitive from Florida.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is in custody.

No other information has been provided. News 12 is working to obtain more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.