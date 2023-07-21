Storms take down trees, knocks out power across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As storms sweep across the CSRA on Thursday, several counties have reported trees down and power outages.

Georgia

Lincoln County has reported around 12 trees down within a two mile radius of Lincolnton.

Columbia County has confirmed trees down near the Clarks Hill Marina.

McDuffie County has reported trees down across the county.

In Richmond County, just under 1,000 people are experiencing power outages, while 286 are experiencing power outages in Columbia County.

South Carolina

McCormick County has reported multiple trees down across the county.

Edgefield County have confirmed trees and powerlines down across the county. The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office advises for people to stay home.

Near Clarks Hill, around 450 people are experiencing power outages, while almost 1,600 people in Edgefield experiencing power outages. Around the Trenton, a little over 800 people have no power.

