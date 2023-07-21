Storm leaves debris across CSRA; more high winds may be ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents cleaned up broken tree limbs and other debris on Friday, the day after a severe storm moved through the CSRA with high wind and heavy rain.

And it may not be over yet.

News 12 First Alert meteorologists say there’s a chance of more severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, with lower chances Saturday. Although the risk of isolated severe weather is slight, it’s there. The main threat looks to be damaging winds.

In Augusta on Friday, fallen tree limbs could be seen across town.

The damage was especially visible on Prep Street, where one large tree had actually tipped over, exposing its roots.

On Palmetto Drive, a tall tree broke off at the trunk in someone’s front yard. By the afternoon, someone had been out cutting the broken part into pieces.

The severe weather also knocked out power to thousands of customers.

In Richmond County, just under 1,000 customers woke up without power, while 286 experienced power outages in Columbia County.

Elsewhere on the Georgia side of the Savannah River:

In Lincoln County, Elijah State Park was closed. The park was without power and trees were on roadways There were also about 12 trees down within a two-mile radius of Lincolnton.

Columbia County confirmed trees down near the Clarks Hill Marina.

McDuffie County reported trees down across the county.

The situation was similar on the South Carolina side.

In Salley, The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home on Southeast Gordon Street was damaged by the storm.

In McCormick County, trees were reported down across the county.

It might have been even more extensive in Edgefield County. With trees and power lines down in the morning, deputies advised people to stay home.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed numerous trees and power lines were down throughout the county, as were some power lines. Silver Bluff Road, Atomic Road and Columbia Highway North near Cumbee Trail were hit especially hard.

Near Clarks Hill, around 450 customers experienced power outages, while almost 1,600 in Edgefield experienced outages. Around Trenton, a little over 800 customers had no power Thursday night.

