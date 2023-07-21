Submit Photos/Videos
SCDC: Correctional officer caught hiding contraband in food

Officials say correctional officer Kevin Howard came to his shift with drugs on him.
Officials say correctional officer Kevin Howard came to his shift with drugs on him.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate correctional officer was fired and arrested after the South Carolina Department of Corrections said he tried to sneak drugs into work.

Officials said on Thursday, 36-year-old Kevin Howard, an employee of Tyger River Correctional Institute, was caught trying to conceal cylinders of contraband by hiding them in his dinner.

Investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco, according to SCDC Director Bryan Stirling.

Howard was terminated and charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing prisoners with contraband, misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

MORE NEWS: Convicted Upstate killer among 9 inmates indicted in unemployment scheme

