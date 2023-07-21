‘Rise to the challenge’: McDuffie County Animal Services director prepares for role

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rusted locks still sit on the gates of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter.

Yet progress on the inside paints a different picture of what’s to come from the new director hired after the previous director resigned four months into the job.

After fighting allegations of abuse and neglect, plans were made for the shelter to be open by this time of year.

Despite the new setbacks, the new director is trying to get the shelter up and running soon.

Almost a year ago, the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shackled its front gates. Temporarily closing it to the community.

“Certainly, we would like to be open right now, but the things that are holding us up right now are things that can’t be completed until they’re completed,” said Jason Smith, McDuffie County Community Development director.

After finally finding a new director for the shelter to take the reins, Wendy Ivey left the job after four months, tightening the county’s collar.

“I knew what I was getting into,” said Micayla McClain.

McClain now takes over as the newest animal services director.

“I felt like I would be a good candidate to help the animals and help the community,” said McClain.

She was the lead finalist until Ivey entered the picture.

McClain worked with the shelter through her previous job at a local company.

“I’ve always been a strong advocate of the shelter and the community, and I felt like that was a role that I could take on. It’s really been a dream to be able to step in and build from the ground up again,” she said.

Educating the community, proper housing for pets, a spay and neuter program, and foster care program are at the top of the priority list for McClain.

Smith said: “I have no concerns about her being able to handle this position moving forward. We’re on the right foot and we’re going to keep on this path.”

McClain said: “I can rise to the challenge and I’m ready for whatever is thrown at me.”

The shelter still needs a supervising vet so it can open, but the county says that’s been a big struggle.

They’ve replaced all the flooring and ceiling. The entire inside was painted, but there’s still plumbing and ventilation work to be done.

The county expects the shelter to open in early Fall.

