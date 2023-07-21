Retired Augusta pastor gets commendation in U.S. Senate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is recognizing the Rev. Kenneth B. Martin on his recent retirement as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church by presenting Martin with an official U.S. Senate commendation.

Martin led his last Sunday service on May 28, and the community joined together to celebrate his lifetime of service earlier in April.

While he is retiring, Martin will remain active in the church’s ministry.

For 37 years, Martin has led a life of service and devotion as Antioch Baptist Church’s longest-serving pastor. He also served as a former president of the 10th District of General Missionary Baptist Convention.

The commendation states:

“I rise to commend Reverend Doctor Kenneth B. Martin of Antioch Baptist Church in Augusta on his retirement and lifelong service to the Augusta community.

“For 37 years, Reverend Martin has led a life of service and devotion as Antioch Baptist Church’s longest-serving pastor. He also served as a former President of the 10th District of General Missionary Baptist Convention.

“Under his leadership and spiritual guidance, the Antioch Baptist Church community has been able to establish more than 30 ministries that give members of the community access to vital transportation, nutrition, and health care services.

“Reverend Martin has made it his mission to serve those around him, and his inspiring work — rooted in spiritual growth and development — has transformed the lives of many in his community.

“Mr. President, as Georgia’s U.S. Senator, I commend and recognize Reverend Doctor Kenneth B. Martin for his service to the Augusta community and the State of Georgia and join his family, friends, congregation, and the entire community in celebrating his retirement.”

