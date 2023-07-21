Pageant winner brings words of hope after family tragedies

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congratulations are in order for a Grovetown woman who was recently crowned Renowned America’s Select Veteran.

Military veteran, Erin Deroche, knows a thing or two about turning pain into purpose.

Born on the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota and a recently retired veteran, she’s the embodiment of the phrase “a crown and sash can be more than what meets the eye.”

“When I was six years old, my father murdered my mother and attempted to murder my siblings and me by burning the house down. Almost 20 years later, he actually succeeded in murdering my brother as well,” she said.

Behind the rhinestones, the high heels, and the makeup, there’s a story of pain.

“I didn’t understand that I was watching my mother pass away. I mean, it’s your mother, you know, you wish she was there for everything. I went through a lot internally,” said Deroche.

For Deroche, her recent win at the America’s Select Veteran National Pageant is just another step forward in using her past as a driving force to help others.

“If I can spare anybody from having to go through that- to be that kindred spirit- unfortunately, you know, just an empathetic ear to get them through things like, that’s what I want. Nobody should ever have to struggle that hard to get through life,” she said.

She advocates and inspires through resiliency programs, serving in the military, and helping spread awareness and resources for survivors of domestic violence just like herself.

She says it’s about breaking generational patterns.

“I can say that my sister and I have ended that in our family. And really, I want to help others do the same thing,” she said.

The week of the pageant, Deroche competed in military wear, evening gown, interview, runway, and on-stage questioning.

The America’s Select Veteran Pageant is reserved for women veterans or women who are active in any branch of the military.

The America's Select Veteran Pageant is reserved for women veterans or women who are active in any branch of the military.

