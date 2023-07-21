Submit Photos/Videos
McCormick County students return for new school year

McCormick County back to school
McCormick County back to school(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - McCormick County students are back for a new school year.

“We are so excited for this school year,” said Superintendent Jaime Hembree. “Our theme for the school year is “Welcome to world-class excellence,” and we just believe we’re on the cusp of greatness and excellence all around.”

McCormick County starts earlier than any other school district in our area.

They’ve been using a year-round calendar for a few years now, and their superintendent says it works.

“It cuts down on what you call the summer slide because really our kids are here, they’re engaged all throughout the year,” she said.

Hembree says they have a few new things, but she thinks the biggest is their new “tribe program” for middle schoolers.

They assigned each student and teacher to one of three tribes at an assembly. Students are paired with other students across every grade level.

“We feel like that’s gonna be a game-changer in terms of student achievement for our kids, and we also think it’s going to be great for the culture of the school and the culture of the district,” said Hembree.

Elementary school students will have expanded personalized learning clubs.

High school students will get some “ME” time to focus on what they need to.

A few things are different, but there’s still excitement as a new school year begins.

