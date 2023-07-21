Local football teams hit the grass for padded practice in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football season is less than a month away, and every year teams in Georgia are allowed to have a handful of padded scrimmages.

Local teams are making the most of them. The Academy of Richmond County, Evans, Grovetown, Greenbrier, Lakeside, Hephzibah, Harlem, Westside, Washington-Wilkes, Lincoln County, And Screven County all hit the grass at ARC to get some much-needed work in before the season kicks off.

“We see a lot of different schemes here that we don’t see in the regular season, that we will eventually see in the playoffs. It’s vitally important to our progression as a program and every year, they’re always built into what we’re trying to do,” said Ron Duncan, head coach of Screven County football.

Alex Bradford, head coach of Washington-Wilkes football, said: “Most of our players are going to play both ways, and I feel like this helps us get in game shape condition for that. So, it’s really good going up against good competition.”

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and the mayhem begins for all of these teams on August 18.

Lee Chomskis, head coach of Lincoln County football, said: “We’re a very young football team, so being physical is something that you have to do on a daily basis. You see different defenses each week, but it’s with pads on. It helps us get better. If we’re blocking bags all the time, we’re not going to improve as a football team.”

