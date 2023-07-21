Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon/evening with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index Values could get as high as 108°. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Isolated severe weather will be possible both today & Saturday with chances higher today in comparison to tomorrow. The main threat looks to be damaging winds.

Not as hot this weekend as our next front moves into the region and knocks down the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Widely scattered storms are possible Saturday - but fewer storms are expected Sunday. Heavy rain with storms could trigger flood alerts for flood prone areas. Winds will remain a little breezy Saturday out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

Seasonal weather expected early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday - a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.