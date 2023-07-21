Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County man arrested in connection to child porn case

By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man has been arrested on Friday by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team in connection to child porn.

The special response team issued a search warrant on the 2200 block of Corley Road, where investigators have been investigating 62-year-old David Pritchett.

Pritchett was taken into custody inside the residence, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, investigators located several laptops and phones that were taken into evidence.

Pritchett has been transported to the Burke County Detention Center.

He was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

