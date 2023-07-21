Bond granted in deadly shootout at Augusta biker clubhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect in the deadly mass shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road has been granted bond.

Jessica Sapp’s bond was set at $25,000 during a hearing Friday morning.

Her defense claims she was merely a passenger in a car not involved in the May 13 shootout that killed two people at the Outcast motorcycle group’s clubhouse at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary .

If Sapp, of Kingsland, Ga., makes bond, she can have no contact with her co-defendants other than her husband, who’s also accused in the shooting. She can also have no guns and would be subject to monitoring.

She’s among at least 12 people arrested in the shootout that killed Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Ga., and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting grew out of a dispute in Florida between two motorcycle groups , one of which traveled from Florida to take out retaliation. We still don’t know what the incident was in Florida that sparked this shooting or how big of a threat there still is.

Four suspects are a part of Outcast and eight are Thug Riders.

