Bond denied for Young Thug, Yak Gotti

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bond was denied again Friday morning for rapper Young Thug and Yak Gotti in their attorneys’ latest attempt to free their clients, while individual juror questioning began earlier this week in the massive, nationally watched RICO trial.

The bond hearing was held in Fulton County Superior Court for the popular rapper - real name, Jeffery Williams - and Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick.

Attorney Brian Steel argued the conditions of Young Thug’s incarceration amount to a form of “torture,” citing poor nutrition that has resulted in kidney problems, and bright lights that are left on at night when the rapper is trying to sleep.

“He is more than bond eligible,” Steel said, adding the rapper’s recently released album, “Business is Business,” is the No. 1 rap record in the U.S. and No. 2 across all platforms.

“There is no risk of him violating bond,” Steel said. “He is an accomplished superstar in the music industry.”

Steel also said his client would wear an ankle monitor; would be guarded by the same officers who are overseeing his custody now; and, “other than us,” no one would enter his house.

Prosecutors cited “no less than 20 incidents involving various crimes, including drugs, that have been committed while people charged in this indictment have been confined.”

Prosecutors also said Williams poses a risk of flight and threaten witnesses and others involved in the trial.

Yak Gotti’s attorney, Douglas Weinstein, cited conditions at the Fulton County jail as one reason why Kendrick should be released. He also said Kendrick’s mother, who works nights, would house her son if he was freed on bond.

Prosecutors cited a case earlier this year in which Kendrick’s mother attempted to bring contraband into the courtroom, and pass onto her son.

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

On Thursday, hardship juror hearings ended and juror questioning is now underway in the trial which could last for more than a year. The process has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and the trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

The 31-year-old rapper is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

On July 12, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville held a juror in contempt because she had not shown up to court at an earlier date. Glanville imposed the penalty instead of a 20-day stint in the slammer and a $1,000 hit to her wallet.

Jury selection in the trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions.

The process has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions. Last week, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Young Thug’s legal team called Glanville’s courtroom a “fortress-like atmosphere.” According to the report, they believe the jury pool’s perception of the rapper is being negatively influenced

Several weeks ago, a potential juror was jailed for filming court proceedings. Back in January, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick, aka Yak Gotti, was arrested and charged with a criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and issued a $1,500 bond. Latasha Kendrick is accused of trying to pass tobacco products to her son.

Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Hundreds have requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons, and professional hardship, among others.

In late April, Steel made his fourth attempt at securing bond for his client. According to a court document obtained by AllHipHop.com, Steel said, “Since on or about May 9, 2022, Mr. Williams has been languishing in the County Jail without bond. Mr. Williams has previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt…that conditions can be imposed which permit a bond to be set.

“This Honorable Court denied bond based upon proffers made by the prosecution, mostly repeating allegations contained in the Indictment,” Steel continued in the motion. “Undersigned counsel believes that conditions can be set to ensure that Mr. Williams comes back to Court when required to do so, and due to the extended nature of this trial, Mr. Williams respectfully requests this Honorable Court reconsider its position on bond.”

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty in the criminal case against Young Thug and other alleged members of an Atlanta gang, ending his involvement in the case and securing his release from jail in December 2022. The nearly 100-page indictment also accuses Gunna was connected to the local gang named Young Slime Life, known as YSL.

Young Thug has released multiple hit albums and mixtapes and has featured with superstars including Lil Wayne, Drake, T.I., Kanye West, Birdman, Travis Scott, and more. He is best known for songs including “Stoner,” “Pick Up The Phone,” “Take Kare” with Lil Wayne, “Power,” “Best Friend,” “The London” with J. Cole and Travis Scott, “Bubbly” with Drake, “Ring” with T.I., About the Money with T.I., “Real Recognize Real” with Gunna, and more.

In June, Young Thug released a new album called, “Business is Business” which features Drake, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more.

