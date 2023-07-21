Blood donors in Augusta show support for deputy who was shot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive today to support the Richmond County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on July 8 .

Deputy Kenneth Mercer is continuing his journey of recovery after an exchange of gunfire that left the homeless suspect dead and Mercer injured.

The drive is being held until 5 p.m. in the Linda Beazley Room at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Shepeard, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer’s family are asking for the public’s support.

Hallie Turner is at the blood drive for Deputy Kenneth Mercer, where she’s learning what motivates the donors and what kind of man Mercer is. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

“I’m very grateful to those who donated blood before they knew Deputy Mercer was going to need it. Because of them, that lifesaving blood was available at the hospital when it was needed most,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel.

Someone was wearing this shirt during the July 21 blood drive in honor of Deputy Kenneth Mercer at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building,. (WRDW/WAGT)

A financial donation on behalf of each donor will go towards Mercer’s recovery, according to Shepeard officials.

To make an appointment, visit https://www.shepeardblood.org . Donors can also visit any Shepeard blood drive and ask to credit their donation to Mercer’s account.

CSRA community members are also hosting a benefit ride on July 30 where organizers say the proceeds will benefit Mercer. The ride will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer was released from Augusta University Medical Center on Tuesday, greeted by an escort of law enforcement vehicle.

He was shot after deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun where he’s barricaded himself behind a business at Ellis and 12th streets.

After he reportedly opened fire on deputies, 36-year-old Duterval Sejour was fatally shot.

