Augusta Transit gets $300K to study dial-a-ride, electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit will receive $300,000 in federal funding to explore so-called microtransit services in the community as well as use of electric buses for fixed-route transit services in south Augusta.

The study will look at improving access to jobs, grocery stores and educational opportunities as well as health outcomes and environmental quality.

Rather than operating under fixed routes and schedules, microtransit or dial-a-ride services typically offer transportation for people who call and request a ride. The transportation is typically offered in a van that’s shared by other riders being picked up and dropped off.

As far as electric buses, Augusta Transit has brought in several models for evaluation and last August announced it had received a more than $6.25 million federal grant to adoption of battery electric-powered buses . The agency said it would move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses. GILLIG is the same company Augusta Transit recently acquired six diesel buses from .

There’s been consistent feedback about a need for more transit services in south Augusta. In fact, a survey released earlier this year found Augusta Regional Airport and Tobacco Road are the top two unserved destinations . One in five transit riders and choice riders selected Diamond Lakes Regional Park in south Augusta as a destination that should be served.

WHAT SURVEY FOUND ABOUT AUGUSTA TRANSIT NEEDS:

The $300,000 grant from the Federal Transit Authority’s Areas of Persistent Poverty Program was announced Friday by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. Earlier this year, Warnock pushed the federal agency to prioritize this grant for Augusta Transit, according to Warnock’s staff.

“Senator Warnock and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to deliver transportation upgrades for Richmond County residents,” Ossoff said. “I thank Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson, Director of Transit Sharon Dottery, and local business and faith leaders for their help delivering this victory for Augusta.”

Warnock said the funds will help Augusta Transit better connect Georgians.

“Senator Ossoff and I will continue to work to deliver even more investments to upgrade our state’s infrastructure so Georgians can have safer communities and stronger connectivity,” he said.

