Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Fire Department to blitz neighborhood with smoke detectors

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WRDW)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department is planning to blitz a neighborhood with free smoke detectors Saturday.

The targeted initiative aims to ensure that every home in the Crawford Avenue neighborhood is equipped with working smoke alarms.

The neighborhood has experienced a higher concentration of fires in recent months, prompting the Augusta Fire Department to take a proactive approach.

MORE | Augusta Transit gets $300K to study dial-a-ride, electric buses

Partnering with the esteemed Red Cross, the Augusta Fire Department will be joined by volunteers to distribute the smoke detectors.

Additionally, the Bethel AME Church has offered the use of the area next to their church as a meeting and staging area for the event, with volunteers from the congregation also expected to participate.

The blitz will begin at 9 a.m., with the goal of completing all door-to-door visits and smoke alarm checks by lunchtime.

“The Augusta Fire Department believes that smoke alarms are a crucial lifeline, proven to save lives by providing early detection and prompt evacuation in the event of a fire,” Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

The department encourages all residents of the neighborhood to welcome those visiting the homes. Participating households will have the opportunity to receive valuable information on fire safety and prevention measures.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage on July 20
Storms take down trees, knock out power across CSRA
Coroner Mark Bowen says the autopsy has been completed and the office is waiting on the results.
2-year-old drowning victim loved ‘giving the best hugs and kisses’
From left: Harmoni D’Lois Robinson, 20-month-old son.
Missing Grovetown 16-year-old now accused of kidnapping son
McCormick Correctional Institution
Sex, smuggling and corruption at McCormick prison: 7 guards charged
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Someone was wearing this shirt during the July 21 blood drive in honor of Deputy Kenneth Mercer...
Blood donors in Augusta show support for deputy who was shot
South Carolina prison
9 S.C. inmates, 6 others charged in nearly $5M fraud scheme
Jessica Sapp
Bond granted in deadly shootout at Augusta biker clubhouse
Patrol cars and observers converged on the Get-N-Go convenience store on Windsor Spring Road...
2 denied bond in teen’s killing at Augusta convenience store