Augusta Fire Department to blitz neighborhood with smoke detectors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department is planning to blitz a neighborhood with free smoke detectors Saturday.

The targeted initiative aims to ensure that every home in the Crawford Avenue neighborhood is equipped with working smoke alarms.

The neighborhood has experienced a higher concentration of fires in recent months, prompting the Augusta Fire Department to take a proactive approach.

Partnering with the esteemed Red Cross, the Augusta Fire Department will be joined by volunteers to distribute the smoke detectors.

Additionally, the Bethel AME Church has offered the use of the area next to their church as a meeting and staging area for the event, with volunteers from the congregation also expected to participate.

The blitz will begin at 9 a.m., with the goal of completing all door-to-door visits and smoke alarm checks by lunchtime.

“The Augusta Fire Department believes that smoke alarms are a crucial lifeline, proven to save lives by providing early detection and prompt evacuation in the event of a fire,” Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

The department encourages all residents of the neighborhood to welcome those visiting the homes. Participating households will have the opportunity to receive valuable information on fire safety and prevention measures.

