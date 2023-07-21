Submit Photos/Videos
9 S.C. inmates, 6 others charged in nearly $5M fraud scheme

A federal grand jury indicted 15 people on 51 counts in a fraud scheme totaling nearly $5 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - A federal grand jury indicted 15 people on 51 counts in a fraud scheme totaling nearly $5 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Nine of the those indicted are current or former inmates in the South Carolina Department of Corrections system while the other six are friends or relatives of those inmates.

The agency says the inmates worked with other inmates and family members to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 unemployment benefits in several states.

CLOSER TO HOME:

  • It’s been a rough week for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. On Wednesday, news broke that two guards at the McCormick Correctional Institution were accused of sexual misconduct with inmates. Then seven employees of the prison were indicted by a state grand with offenses ranging from sexual misconduct with an inmate to money laundering. It’s not clear whether the McCormick prison charges are related to the nearly $5 million scheme.

The inmates collected personal information such as social security numbers and birth dates from other inmates and used the information to apply for unemployment benefits, the agency said.

The Department of Justice alleges the inmates would also use contraband cellphones and posed as younger men and women to trick others to send nude photos and then later posed as law enforcement to collect personal information from those people.

MORE | 4 inmates enter pleas over deadly S.C. prison riot in 2018

The indictment alleges the defendants outside of jail would receive the money in the form of government checks and prepaid visa cards and use ATMs, wire transfers and mobile banking applications to make the money available.

The specific charges in the indictment are as follows:

  • Reginald Raynard White, Jr., an inmate, faces 20 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Christopher Ford, an inmate, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Marvin Lee Trotter, an inmate, faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Dawn Hall, of Kansas City, Mo., faces ten counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Benika Kershaw, Chester, S.C., faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Albert J. Cave Jr., an inmate, faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Jason Andrew Cash, an SCDC inmate, faces eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Stepheno Lemain Alston, an SCDC inmate, faces seven counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • James Griffin, an inmate, faces five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • John Travis Mace, an inmate, faces four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Ronald Gene Harvey, an inmate, faces four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Bridgette Cash, of Landrum, S.C., faces one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Latasha Alston, of St. Helena Island, S.C., faces eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Lori Robinson, of Monroe Township, N.J., faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
  • Jessica Howell, of Southport, N.C., faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In total, authorities allege the defendants fraudulently took nearly $5 million from the U.S. government.

Each alleged count of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and fines up to $1 million.

