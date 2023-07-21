2-year-old drowns in Hephzibah neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 2-year-old has died after drowning in a Hephzibah neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the coroner’s office is waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death, and that could possibly take weeks.

No other information is available at this time. News 12 is working to obtain more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.