2-year-old drowns in Hephzibah neighborhood

Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 2-year-old has died after drowning in a Hephzibah neighborhood on Saturday.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the coroner’s office is waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death, and that could possibly take weeks.

No other information is available at this time. News 12 is working to obtain more information.

