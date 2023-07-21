2 denied bond in killing of teen outside Augusta convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been denied bond in a June shooting that killed a 15-year-old outside an Augusta convenience store.

The bond denial for Ike Lang and Dexter White came during a hearing Friday in connection with the June 1 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Gaynor outside a convenience store at Windsor Spring Road and Rosier Road .

Lang is charged with murder in the shooting of Gaynor as well as the aggravated assault of two other teenagers. Authorities said at the hearing he is a known associate of a local gang who goes by the moniker “Ghost.”

Prosecutors sought denial of bond on grounds that he’s a “complete and absolute danger to society.”

His past criminal history shows he was charged with robbery in 2018, carrying a weapon in school in 2020, burglary in 2021, probation violation in 2021, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm under age 18 in 2022. He’s also charged with another shooting earlier this year into a random home and had an illegally modified gun, according to authorities.

The defense says he’s been working on getting his GED and works at a flooring company.

Also denied bond Friday was Dexter White, based on the heinous nature of the crime and risk of intimidating witnesses. Prosecutors said he’s a flight risk.

Authorities say his role in the slaying was unclear, but authorities indicated at the hearing that he’s suspected of being in the getaway vehicle.

The defense said the vehicle belongs to someone other than White, and that he had no knowledge of a crime that had just been committed, and was “simply present in the vehicle and not an active participant.”

Also arrested in the case was Derrick Lyons Jr., who was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remains in Richmond County jail.

From left: Dexter Romeo White, Ike Lang and Derrick Lyons Jr. (Contributed)

The slaying was part of a more than yearlong surge in violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA . Communities large and small have been affected, but Augusta, as the largest community, has been hit especially hard.

Many of the victims, like Gaynor, and suspects have been young men, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

