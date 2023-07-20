Highland Springs kids face last-minute changes with school not ready

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents of Highland Springs Middle School students won’t know until Monday whether the new school will be ready when the school year starts Tuesday.

If the school isn’t ready, students will start the year virtually.

The virtual plan scraps a detailed contingency plan that would have sent kids to other schools.

The change in plans was announced Thursday morning by Aiken County Public Schools.

Highland Springs was supposed to open for the new school year, but construction is running behind schedule.

State inspectors visited the campus late last week.

Now, they’ll revisit on Monday, giving parents less than 24 hours to prepare their students to attend the new school or roll into the contingency plan.

Around this time of year, just six weeks out from the start of a new school year, students are usually enjoying the rest of their summer break while parents are prepping for the year ahead.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the opening of the new school, parents like Melanie Turner say it makes it more difficult to prepare.

“It’s been frustrating as a parent,” she said.

For parents, it’s a waiting game that may not be over until right before their students’ first day of school.

“The fact that they’re doing a virtual open house and then they just hope and pray that it opens on Tuesday is a little concerning as a parent,” Turner said.

The frustration and questions don’t end with parents, it’s impacting students the most.

“She’s a little concerned about where am I gonna go? Am I gonna get lunch every day? Where am I gonna get lunch from?” Turner said in reference to her Highland Springs student.

Less than a week before school starts, some North Augusta parents still don’t know whether their kids will start the academic year at their new school.

In the latest update on the Highland Springs Middle School website, Principal Paige Day says:

“I will keep students and families updated on the construction progress and any new information regarding Highland Springs. We recognize that Highland Springs students and families are eager to find out if they will be able to start school on our beautiful new campus and I am eagerly awaiting that answer and being able to share that good news. Thank you for your patience and excitement for the opening of our new school.”

On Wednesday, the crew was still out making progress on getting the school in good shape for the reinspection.

“It’s already an emotional time and when you add on the stress of that, it is concerning as a parent,” Turner said.

For now, Melanie hopes to learn more at Friday’s virtual orientation, and like other parents, she’s anxiously waiting on the future of highland springs.

“I know they’re doing the best they can. They’re trying to get it open. And so you know you kind of just have to roll with the punches but as a parent I would’ve liked to see them find a way to get these students in person to meet their teachers,” she said.

Several items are nearing completion and were noted as such on the inspection report.

“Teams are working around the clock to finalize construction and complete the checklist items,” Day said.

A reinspection is planned for Monday.

With occupancy pending that final inspection and school set to start Tuesday, parents are hoping for the best.

Friday’s Meet the Teacher event will have to be held virtually instead of at the school.

Day promised to keep students and families updated on the construction progress.

