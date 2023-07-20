Teen catches ‘extremely rare’ catfish in Upstate lake

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teen angler reeled in a rare fish at Lake Russell this month.

Logan Overholt, 13, caught an albino catfish near Blue Hole Landing on July 7. His younger sister Corrie helped document the catch before the catfish was released back into the lake.

Albino catfish caught on Lake Russell (Kayla Overholt)

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed it is an albino channel catfish. Sometimes people mistake other species of white catfish for albino catfish - but Logan’s is the real deal!

A spokesperson for DNR said albino catfish are extremely rare in the wild. They don’t often occur in nature and stand out to predators due to their coloring.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.