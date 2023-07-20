Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Teen catches ‘extremely rare’ catfish in Upstate lake

Logan Overholt catches albino catfish on Lake Russell
Logan Overholt catches albino catfish on Lake Russell(Kayla Overholt)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teen angler reeled in a rare fish at Lake Russell this month.

Logan Overholt, 13, caught an albino catfish near Blue Hole Landing on July 7. His younger sister Corrie helped document the catch before the catfish was released back into the lake.

Albino catfish caught on Lake Russell
Albino catfish caught on Lake Russell(Kayla Overholt)

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed it is an albino channel catfish. Sometimes people mistake other species of white catfish for albino catfish - but Logan’s is the real deal!

A spokesperson for DNR said albino catfish are extremely rare in the wild. They don’t often occur in nature and stand out to predators due to their coloring.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man
Augusta wreck blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car.
Augusta 4-vehicle crash blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim’s name released in fatal Aiken County motorcycle crash
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens
Mary Grace Gordon, 26
Richmond County deputies find missing 26-year-old

Latest News

Georgia voting sticker
Georgia elections chief working to update voter lists
Georgia election officials working to update voter lists
That construction has started, but today, Ossoff tells us that’s not enough.
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Ossoff pushes for additional cyber funds
Temperatures are heating up around the region.
Just like people, cars don’t handle CSRA’s scorching weather very well
Hot weather can take a toll on people and cars