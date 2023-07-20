Submit Photos/Videos
‘So many opportunities’: Here’s a look at growth on Riverwatch Parkway

Growth on Cabela Drive
Growth on Cabela Drive(wrdw)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Top Golf, Dave and Busters, News 12′s new studio, and now Olive Garden and Crumbl Cookie, there has been a lot of progress on Cabela Drive.

There are $300 million worth of new investments in the area, according to relator Jordon Trotter. It’s a five-year development plan to turn the area into a one-stop shop.

All of the growth in the area has people excited.

Michele Guilford lives a mile down the road from Cabela Drive but has lived in the area for more than 30 years.

“There was nothing here,” said Guilford. “This was all trees. A few businesses moved in down a little further on Riverwatch, but we didn’t have anything here that was really in itself sufficient.”

Now there is more in the area than she ever imagined.

“It’s everything we can do it all in one area, just one strip and we can do it all,” said Guilford.

Sounds of power tools and sights of empty storefronts show there is more coming to the area.

“I just see more and more growing for customers and for the citizens of Augusta,” said Guilford. “It’s compact and not sprawling like some areas.”

But more traffic coming to an already crowded area can be a problem.

“We’re going to put a new light structure in at Riverwatch and Cabela Drive,” said Augusta Commissioner Sean Frantom. “A lot of people get frustrated because only a few cars can get through.”

City leaders are discussing expanding to add another lane on Cabela Drive right before turning onto Riverwatch Parkway.

“I think now the discussion is, we got to make sure that we keep the traffic flow moving in a smoother way,” said Frantom. “That second lane kind of gets the traffic off that one lane going towards I-20.”

It won’t be an overnight fix, but the possibility of what could come is worth it.

“I would love to see a fitness place in this area,” said Guilford. “There are just so many opportunities for business owners, for families, for individuals.”

