Missing Grovetown 16-year-old now accused of kidnapping son

By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A missing Grovetown 16-year-old is now wanted for allegedly kidnapping her young son, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Harmoni D’Lois Robinson was last seen leaving her Grovetown home on July 13 around 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, she has her 20-month-old son, who is a ward of the state.

MORE | Aiken public safety officers search for runaway juvenile

The agency says this is considered kidnapping and she is now wanted for that charge.

She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. Robinson has black hair and brown eyes, according to the agency.

Officials say she may be in Aiken County.

For anyone with information on Robinson or her son, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-2800.

