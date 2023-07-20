Submit Photos/Videos
Men from Trenton, Gloverville arrested on child porn charges

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA men have been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in the unrelated cases.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to both suspects.

Investigators said Daimarion Jadarius Coleman, 18, of Trenton, and Kevin Kenyatta Johnson, 27, of Gloverville, both possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Daimarion Jadarius Coleman
Daimarion Jadarius Coleman(Contributed)

Johnson was arrested July 13 and Coleman was arrested Tuesday.

Each was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Both cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

